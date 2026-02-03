$42.970.16
Israel reacted to Ukraine's recognition of the IRGC as a terrorist organization: "We highly appreciate this decision"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky announced that Ukraine has officially informed Israel about the recognition of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called this decision an important diplomatic and moral step.

Israel reacted to Ukraine's recognition of the IRGC as a terrorist organization: "We highly appreciate this decision"

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky publicly reacted to the decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to recognize Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, UNN reports.

Details

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky reported that the Ukrainian side officially informed Israel about the decision.

Ukraine informed Israel of its decision to recognize the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. The message was conveyed this evening to Gideon Sa'ar by his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha. We appreciate this decision

 - emphasized Michael Brodsky.

At the same time, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, in his statement, emphasized the importance of this step by Ukraine.

We appreciate the decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to recognize Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This is an important diplomatic and moral decision: against terror, against repression, for freedom

- wrote the Israeli Foreign Minister.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has recognized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This decision was made due to Iran's support for the spread of war and violence.

Alla Kiosak

