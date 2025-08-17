Israel prepares to resettle Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip: what is known

The Israeli authorities are preparing for a mass relocation of Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip. They explain this by stating that plans for a new military operation are reaching their final stage, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

The Israeli military body responsible for overseeing the humanitarian system in Gaza – the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) – stated that the supply of tents to the enclave would resume on Sunday.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces – ed.) did not specify when the relocation of Palestinians would begin. At the same time, Israeli Defense Minister Katz stated in his social media post that the government is in the final stages of planning.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing the Times of Israel, reported that Israel might annex part of the Gaza territory if "Hamas" does not agree to a peace deal soon. This was stated by Israeli cabinet member Ze'ev Elkin.