Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
August 17, 10:14 AM • 23550 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
August 17, 07:17 AM • 51213 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 119214 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
August 16, 10:46 AM • 80789 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 79980 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 65501 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 53955 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247697 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 214566 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 17, 07:17 AM • 51216 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
August 15, 11:14 AM • 363213 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 314936 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
August 15, 09:48 AM • 318300 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 324929 views
Israel prepares to resettle Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2816 views

Israeli authorities are preparing for a mass resettlement of Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip. This is due to the completion of planning for a new military operation.

Israel prepares to resettle Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip: what is known

The Israeli authorities are preparing for a mass relocation of Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip. They explain this by stating that plans for a new military operation are reaching their final stage, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

The Israeli military body responsible for overseeing the humanitarian system in Gaza – the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) – stated that the supply of tents to the enclave would resume on Sunday.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces – ed.) did not specify when the relocation of Palestinians would begin. At the same time, Israeli Defense Minister Katz stated in his social media post that the government is in the final stages of planning.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing the Times of Israel, reported that Israel might annex part of the Gaza territory if "Hamas" does not agree to a peace deal soon. This was stated by Israeli cabinet member Ze'ev Elkin.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine