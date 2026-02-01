Israel launched its most powerful airstrikes on Gaza in weeks, killing 26 people - Reuters

$42.850.00
January 31, 05:53 PM • 16729 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 32588 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 23917 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 24232 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 21399 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 14192 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 12745 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7022 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11690 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 19143 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Popular news
Germany officially refused to boycott the 2026 World Cup despite calls against Trump's policiesJanuary 31, 08:00 PM • 5670 views
Poland closed its airspace due to objects approaching from BelarusJanuary 31, 08:24 PM • 8262 views
Hidden campaigning? An angel fresco in Rome, after restoration, acquired the facial features of Italian Prime Minister MeloniPhotoJanuary 31, 08:41 PM • 7828 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 18333 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - Bloomberg12:17 AM • 8236 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 37576 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 67087 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 46909 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 52169 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 54509 views
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 18636 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 23730 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 27187 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 27831 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 26051 views
Israel launched its most powerful airstrikes on Gaza in weeks, killing 26 people - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Israel carried out its most powerful airstrikes on Gaza in weeks, killing 26 people. The attacks were a response to a ceasefire violation.

Israel launched its most powerful airstrikes on Gaza in weeks, killing 26 people - Reuters

On Saturday, Israel launched its most powerful airstrikes on Gaza in recent weeks, killing 26 people. This was reported by Reuters, citing local health authorities, according to UNN.

Details

They noted that the Israelis attacked a police station controlled by Hamas, as well as homes and tents in an area where displaced Palestinians are located.

Despite a shaky ceasefire agreed between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israeli warplanes shelled the Sheikh Radwan police station west of Gaza, killing 10 officers

- the report says.

It is indicated that rescue teams are still searching for victims at the strike site.

An Israeli military source said the strikes were in response to a ceasefire violation the day before, when eight armed individuals were found emerging from a tunnel in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, which is under Israeli control according to the terms of the truce, where Israeli forces are currently deployed under the October ceasefire agreement.

- the publication states.

Meanwhile, Hamas has already accused Israel of violating the ceasefire.

Recall

The day before, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the return of the body of 24-year-old police officer Ran Gvili, who had been held in Gaza since October 2023. This event marks the completion of the first phase of the peace plan developed with US mediation.

Israel will not allow the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip until Hamas is disarmed - Netanyahu28.01.26, 09:38 • 4189 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Skirmishes
Rafah
United States
Gaza Strip