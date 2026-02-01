Israel launched its most powerful airstrikes on Gaza in weeks, killing 26 people - Reuters

On Saturday, Israel launched its most powerful airstrikes on Gaza in recent weeks, killing 26 people. This was reported by Reuters, citing local health authorities, according to UNN.

They noted that the Israelis attacked a police station controlled by Hamas, as well as homes and tents in an area where displaced Palestinians are located.

Despite a shaky ceasefire agreed between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israeli warplanes shelled the Sheikh Radwan police station west of Gaza, killing 10 officers - the report says.

It is indicated that rescue teams are still searching for victims at the strike site.

An Israeli military source said the strikes were in response to a ceasefire violation the day before, when eight armed individuals were found emerging from a tunnel in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, which is under Israeli control according to the terms of the truce, where Israeli forces are currently deployed under the October ceasefire agreement. - the publication states.

Meanwhile, Hamas has already accused Israel of violating the ceasefire.

The day before, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the return of the body of 24-year-old police officer Ran Gvili, who had been held in Gaza since October 2023. This event marks the completion of the first phase of the peace plan developed with US mediation.

