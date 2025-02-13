Israel demands the release of three hostages: Hamas agrees to exchange

In Qatar, mediators are trying to save the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which is in danger of collapse. Hamas announced its readiness to release the hostages on Saturday, despite earlier statements not to do so. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

According to the latest information, on Monday, Hamas accused Israel of not fulfilling the terms of the agreement and announced the postponement of further releases. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that fighting in Gaza would resume with renewed vigor if Hamas did not return the hostages by Saturday.

Despite these threats, mediators in Qatar expressed cautious optimism on Thursday, claiming that all is not lost. The Israeli side has not yet commented on the progress of the negotiations, but demands the release of the three live hostages within the time frame specified in the agreement.

One of the reasons for postponing the exchange was that Israel refused to allow a sufficient number of mobile homes, fuel, and reconstruction supplies needed for humanitarian purposes to cross the border. According to sources, this issue has been resolved, and humanitarian supplies, including tents, medical supplies, and equipment for hospital repairs, will now begin to flow into Gaza.

Hamas reiterated to Egyptian officials its readiness...to conduct the sixth prisoner exchange on time, on Saturday, as soon as Israel fulfills its obligations - one of the officials told AFP.

On Thursday, Hamas said that the talks were "positive" and that mediators agreed to work on "removing obstacles and closing gaps.

Accordingly, Hamas reaffirms its commitment to the implementation of the signed agreement, including the exchange of prisoners in accordance with the specified terms - the group said in a statement.

Al Jazeera also reported that the talks were successful and that mobile homes and heavy equipment would be allowed into Gaza on Thursday. However, the Israeli media, citing the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, called the report "fake news" and said it "has no basis in fact.

Later, a representative of the Israeli government clarified this denial, writing on the social network X: "There are no caravans or heavy equipment entering the Gaza Strip, and this is not consistent.

