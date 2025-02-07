Israel conducts air strike on Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon

Israel has struck at military targets in Lebanon. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday morning, the Israeli army carried out an air strike on two military facilities in Lebanon. According to preliminary data, these facilities were used to store weapons by the Hezbollah group.

Recall

A day after the start of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the two sides exchange accusations of violating it. Israeli tank fire hits six areas of Lebanon's border strip, causing injuries.

Israel and Hezbollah accuse each other of violating the truce