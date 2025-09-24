Ireland allocated 35 million euros to support Ukrainians

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
07:19 PM • 8442 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
06:09 PM • 14167 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 15192 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 16669 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 36611 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 23967 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 55572 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 41049 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38395 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51068 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
4m/s
72%
753mm
Popular news
Large-scale fire breaks out in Otradny, Kyiv: what is knownVideoSeptember 23, 01:46 PM • 5064 views
Defense Forces liberated 360 km² of occupied territory - Zelenskyy06:03 PM • 3572 views
Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oil06:21 PM • 3416 views
Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with Trump06:37 PM • 2924 views
NATO will not shoot down Russian planes: Rubio outlines conditions06:48 PM • 12736 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 36601 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 30180 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 45422 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 47003 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 55566 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 16308 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 78116 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 39464 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 54546 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 106238 views
Actual
MiG-31
Google Play
YouTube
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Ireland allocated 35 million euros to support Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked his Irish counterpart Simon Harris for Ireland's additional funding of 35 million euros to support people in Ukraine. The parties discussed bilateral contacts, diplomatic efforts for peace and security guarantees, and support for Ukraine's European integration.

Ireland allocated 35 million euros to support Ukrainians

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked his Irish counterpart Simon Harris for Ireland's additional funding of 35 million euros to support people in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sybiha's post on the social network X (Twitter).

A very fruitful meeting with my Irish counterpart @SimonHarrisTD in New York. Grateful for his announcement of Ireland's additional funding of 35 million euros to support people in Ukraine

- Sybiha wrote.

The parties focused on further bilateral contacts at various levels, diplomatic efforts to ensure a just peace and security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as Ireland's continued support for Ukraine's path to European integration and the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

"I thanked Ireland for its practical support and contribution to Ukraine's resilience, aimed at protecting civilians, addressing urgent humanitarian needs and strengthening our defense," Sybiha said.

Recall

Ireland provides Ukraine with assistance in the form of vehicles and demining equipment. Two convoys of vehicles have already arrived in Poland for further transfer.

Ukraine, EU and 36 other countries jointly called on Russia to stop killings and start meaningful negotiations - statement23.09.25, 23:34 • 530 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Republic of Ireland
Andriy Sybiha
charity
New York City
Ukraine
Poland