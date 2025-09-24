Ireland allocated 35 million euros to support Ukrainians

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked his Irish counterpart Simon Harris for Ireland's additional funding of 35 million euros to support people in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sybiha's post on the social network X (Twitter).

A very fruitful meeting with my Irish counterpart @SimonHarrisTD in New York. Grateful for his announcement of Ireland's additional funding of 35 million euros to support people in Ukraine - Sybiha wrote.

The parties focused on further bilateral contacts at various levels, diplomatic efforts to ensure a just peace and security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as Ireland's continued support for Ukraine's path to European integration and the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

"I thanked Ireland for its practical support and contribution to Ukraine's resilience, aimed at protecting civilians, addressing urgent humanitarian needs and strengthening our defense," Sybiha said.

Recall

Ireland provides Ukraine with assistance in the form of vehicles and demining equipment. Two convoys of vehicles have already arrived in Poland for further transfer.

