Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
12:56 PM • 3016 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
11:24 AM • 14463 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
09:55 AM • 29240 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 68388 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
June 16, 07:14 AM • 54814 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 61413 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
June 16, 06:27 AM • 55887 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 54383 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 75996 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 130345 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
Iran's nuclear facilities: IAEA found no new damage after Israeli strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said that no additional damage was detected at Iran's enrichment facilities after the Israeli strikes. Inspections will continue as soon as the security situation allows.

Iran's nuclear facilities: IAEA found no new damage after Israeli strikes

On Monday, the head of the UN Nuclear Oversight Commission, Rafael Grossi, provided an update on the situation at Iran's nuclear facilities after Israel carried out military strikes. He stated that there were no signs of further damage to enrichment facilities in Natanz and Fordow, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi previously reported that the smallest of Iran's three enrichment plants, a ground-based pilot plant at the sprawling Natanz nuclear complex, was destroyed.

Although there were no signs of a physical attack on the larger underground enrichment plant in Natanz, its power source was destroyed, which may have damaged the uranium enrichment centrifuges located there. No damage was observed at the Fordow plant.

There has been no additional damage to the enrichment plant facility in Natanz since Friday's attack, which destroyed the ground portion of the pilot enrichment plant 

– Grossi said in his statement at an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Governors of his agency.

Claiming last weekend that Israeli strikes damaged four buildings at nuclear facilities in Isfahan, including a uranium processing plant that converts uranium "yellowcake" into uranium hexafluoride – the raw material for centrifuges to enrich it, he described in more detail the damage done there.

Space images showed the extent of the serious damage to nuclear facilities in Iran after Israeli strikes16.06.25, 13:33 • 2634 views

Four buildings at the nuclear facility in Isfahan were damaged in Friday's attack: the central chemical laboratory, the uranium processing plant, the Tehran reactor fuel production plant, and the UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) metal processing plant for the EU, which was under construction 

– he said.

Grossi added that the IAEA is present in Iran and inspections by its staff will continue as the security situation allows.

The IAEA is present in Iran and will remain present. Safeguards inspections in Iran will continue as soon as security conditions permit, as required by Iran's safeguards obligations under the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) 

– he added.

Addendum

As a result of the Israeli strike on Iran on June 13, four critical buildings at a nuclear facility in Isfahan were damaged. In particular, we are talking about uranium conversion and fuel plate production plants.

Radiation levels at the Iranian facility in Natanz remain stable following reports of an attack. The IAEA confirms that there is no increase in radiation levels in the area.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Reuters
Iran
