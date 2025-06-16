Iran's nuclear facilities: IAEA found no new damage after Israeli strikes

On Monday, the head of the UN Nuclear Oversight Commission, Rafael Grossi, provided an update on the situation at Iran's nuclear facilities after Israel carried out military strikes. He stated that there were no signs of further damage to enrichment facilities in Natanz and Fordow, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi previously reported that the smallest of Iran's three enrichment plants, a ground-based pilot plant at the sprawling Natanz nuclear complex, was destroyed.

Although there were no signs of a physical attack on the larger underground enrichment plant in Natanz, its power source was destroyed, which may have damaged the uranium enrichment centrifuges located there. No damage was observed at the Fordow plant.

There has been no additional damage to the enrichment plant facility in Natanz since Friday's attack, which destroyed the ground portion of the pilot enrichment plant – Grossi said in his statement at an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Governors of his agency.

Claiming last weekend that Israeli strikes damaged four buildings at nuclear facilities in Isfahan, including a uranium processing plant that converts uranium "yellowcake" into uranium hexafluoride – the raw material for centrifuges to enrich it, he described in more detail the damage done there.

Four buildings at the nuclear facility in Isfahan were damaged in Friday's attack: the central chemical laboratory, the uranium processing plant, the Tehran reactor fuel production plant, and the UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) metal processing plant for the EU, which was under construction – he said.

Grossi added that the IAEA is present in Iran and inspections by its staff will continue as the security situation allows.

The IAEA is present in Iran and will remain present. Safeguards inspections in Iran will continue as soon as security conditions permit, as required by Iran's safeguards obligations under the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) – he added.

As a result of the Israeli strike on Iran on June 13, four critical buildings at a nuclear facility in Isfahan were damaged. In particular, we are talking about uranium conversion and fuel plate production plants.

Radiation levels at the Iranian facility in Natanz remain stable following reports of an attack. The IAEA confirms that there is no increase in radiation levels in the area.