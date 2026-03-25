Iran wants to negotiate with the US through Pence, not Witkoff or Kushner - Media

Iran, through indirect channels, has made it clear to the Donald Trump administration that it prefers negotiations with Vice President J.D. Vance rather than with special envoy Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner. Regional sources report this, according to CNN, writes UNN.

Details

According to the interlocutors, the Iranian side considers the negotiation format involving Witkoff and Kushner to be unpromising due to a lack of trust after the breakdown of previous contacts before the start of military escalation.

In Tehran, according to sources, Vance is considered more inclined to end the war.

It seems that Vance would have the intention to end the conflict - one of the sources noted.

At the same time, even supporters of such a format admit that Vance's participation in the negotiations could be politically risky.

White House position

Washington has already made it clear that the final decision on the composition of the negotiating team is made solely by the US President. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated: "President Trump and only President Trump determines who negotiates on behalf of the United States."

According to her, several key figures of the administration, including Vance, Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner, may be involved in the process.

Trump stated that the US won the war against Iran

At the same time, one White House official called such reports "a coordinated foreign propaganda campaign" aimed at undermining Trump's position.

Despite diplomatic signals, the possibility of a new meeting between the US and Iran this week in Islamabad remains questionable. According to sources, it is formally still possible, but even supporters of negotiations are not sure that they will actually take place.

Trump said Vance and Rubio are involved in negotiations with Iran to end the war