Iran starts construction of the fourth nuclear reactor in Isfahan

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, announced the start of construction of a fourth nuclear reactor in the central city of Isfahan. This was reported by IRNA, according to UNN.

Iran has begun construction of a fourth nuclear reactor in the central city of Isfahan. The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, said that the 10-megawatt research reactor in Isfahan will be Iran's fourth nuclear reactor in the region.

According to Eslami, the design and construction phases of nuclear reactors require thorough scientific research, preparation and design of equipment. Therefore, plans for the new reactor in Isfahan were developed last year, and on Monday, concrete was poured for the reactor's foundation.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran also noted that this reactor is designed to create a powerful neutron source with a high neutron flux for various scientific applications.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has designated the Isfahan Nuclear Research Center as one of the facilities dedicated to educational purposes; noting that Iran uses the center to assist Iranian academic centers and to train specialists.

