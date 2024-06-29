Iran schedules second round of presidential election
Iran held the first round of early presidential elections after the death of Ebrahim Raisi; Masoud Pazeshkian and Saeed Jalili qualified for the second round, scheduled for July 5.
Iran has completed the first round of early presidential elections, which were called after the death of Ibrahim Raisi in a plane crash. None of the candidates received 50% of the vote. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Mayadeen.
According to the Iranian Election Commission, Masoud Pazeshkian, a member of the Islamic Consultative Council of Iran, is leading the election with more than 10.4 million votes out of more than 24.5 million ballots that have been counted.
The former head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Saeed Jalili, came in second with more than 9.4 million votes. The other two candidates, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, received more than 3.3 million and 206.3 thousand votes, respectively.
It is noted that Vice President Amir Hossein Hashemi and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani withdrew their candidacies before the election.
This means that Pazeshkian and Jalili will compete for the presidency in the second round of the presidential election, which is scheduled for next Friday, July 5.
The total voter turnout in the first round reached 40%.
On Friday, May 28, Iran held the first round of presidential elections after the death of Ebrahim Raisi.