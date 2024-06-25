russia and iran plan to sign an agreement on "comprehensive cooperation": what is known

Russia is planning to sign a cooperation agreement with Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said, UNN reports citing roszmі.

Details

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, the Russian side expects to sign an agreement on "comprehensive cooperation" with Iran "in the near future."

He indicated that the work on the text of the agreement was supposedly close to completion and all the wording had been found.

Recall

In May, it was reported that Iran for the first time supplied Russia with modern Qaem-5 guided bombs, which were probably on board the Iranian Mohajer-6 drone that crashed in the Kursk region of Russia while trying to attack the Sumy region of Ukraine. This indicates a new level of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Countries of concern: Blinken on China, Iran and North Korea and their support for Russia