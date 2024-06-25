russia and iran plan to sign an agreement on "comprehensive cooperation": what is known

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92245 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104798 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120877 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189902 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234154 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143625 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369326 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181799 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149657 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197942 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92245 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87093 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104798 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101079 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120877 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1600 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4836 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11927 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17516 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

russia and iran plan to sign an agreement on "comprehensive cooperation": what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17991 views

Russia and Iran are planning to sign a cooperation agreement in the near future, which indicates the deepening of military ties between the two countries.

russia and iran plan to sign an agreement on "comprehensive cooperation": what is known

Russia is planning to sign a cooperation agreement with Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko  said, UNN reports citing roszmі.  

Details

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister,  the Russian side expects to sign an agreement on "comprehensive cooperation" with Iran "in the near future." 

He indicated that the work on the text of the agreement was supposedly  close to completion and  all the wording had been found. 

Recall 

In May, it was reported that Iran for the first time supplied Russia with modern Qaem-5 guided bombs, which were probably on board the Iranian Mohajer-6 drone that crashed in the Kursk region of Russia while trying to attack the Sumy region of Ukraine. This indicates a new level of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Countries of concern: Blinken on China, Iran and North Korea and their support for Russia18.06.24, 21:45 • 59017 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31