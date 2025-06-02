$41.530.00
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran ready to reject U.S. nuclear proposal as unfavorable - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

Iran is preparing a negative response to the US proposal on the nuclear deal, as the US position on uranium enrichment remains unchanged. Tehran demands the immediate lifting of sanctions.

Iran ready to reject U.S. nuclear proposal as unfavorable - Reuters

Iran is ready to reject the US proposal to end the long-standing nuclear confrontation by concluding a new nuclear agreement, an Iranian diplomat said on Monday, calling it "worthless" and not meeting Tehran's interests and not mitigating Washington's position on uranium enrichment. This is reported by Reuters with reference to an unnamed source in Iranian diplomatic circles, reports UNN.

Details

Tehran says it wants to master nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and has long denied Western accusations of seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Iran is preparing a negative response to the US proposal, which can be interpreted as a rejection of the US proposal. In this proposal, the US position on uranium enrichment on Iranian soil remains unchanged, and there is no clear explanation regarding the lifting of sanctions

– a high-ranking diplomat close to the Iranian negotiating team told Reuters.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran would soon officially respond to the US proposal. The US State Department declined to comment.

Tehran demands the immediate lifting of all US-imposed restrictions that harm the oil economy of the lean state. But the US argues that nuclear-related sanctions should be phased out.

Dozens of institutions vital to Iran's economy, including the central bank and the national oil company, have been blacklisted by the United States since 2018 for what Washington says "supports terrorism or the proliferation of weaponsC."

Recall

On the eve of Tehran stated that Iran may allow the UN Nuclear Safety Commission to send American inspectors to Iranian nuclear facilities if Tehran's negotiations with Washington on the nuclear program are successful.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Reuters
United Nations
Tehran
United States
Iran
