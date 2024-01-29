ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Iran launches three satellites into space simultaneously for the first time

Iran launches three satellites into space simultaneously for the first time

Kyiv

 24513 views

On Sunday, January 28, Iran successfully launched three satellites into space simultaneously for the first time using a Simurgh rocket. The launch included the Mahda satellite and two nanosatellites.

Iran on Sunday, January 28, successfully launched three satellites into space simultaneously for the first time. Iran's Simorgh rocket, which has been tested and failed numerous times in the past, was successfully used to launch the devices into Earth orbit. This was reported by the state news agency IRNA, according to UNN.

Details

The Mahda and two nanosatellites were simultaneously launched into space for the first time.

Mahda is one of the light satellites of the Iranian Space Research Institute for testing the developed satellite subsystems. The main task of the Mahda satellite is to check the accuracy of the Simurgh launch vehicle during the repeated launch of space cargo into low Earth orbit, as well as to assess the effectiveness of some new developments and the reliability of domestic technologies in space.

"The Simurgh is a two-stage liquid-propellant launch vehicle created by the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

Recall

On January 20, Iran successfully launched the Soraya satellite into space. The satellite was placed into a 750 km orbit by a Gayem-100 rocket, the 10th satellite launch under President Ibrahim Raisi.https://unn.ua/news/iran-zaiavyv-pro-zapusk-u-kosmos-suputnyka-soraia

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
earthEarth
spacexSpaceX
iranIran

Contact us about advertising