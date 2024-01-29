Iran launches three satellites into space simultaneously for the first time

Iran on Sunday, January 28, successfully launched three satellites into space simultaneously for the first time. Iran's Simorgh rocket, which has been tested and failed numerous times in the past, was successfully used to launch the devices into Earth orbit. This was reported by the state news agency IRNA, according to UNN.

The Mahda and two nanosatellites were simultaneously launched into space for the first time.

Mahda is one of the light satellites of the Iranian Space Research Institute for testing the developed satellite subsystems. The main task of the Mahda satellite is to check the accuracy of the Simurgh launch vehicle during the repeated launch of space cargo into low Earth orbit, as well as to assess the effectiveness of some new developments and the reliability of domestic technologies in space.

"The Simurgh is a two-stage liquid-propellant launch vehicle created by the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

