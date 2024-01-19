SpaceX rocket launches Axiom Space mission to deliver four astronauts to the International Space Station

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103022 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113399 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143673 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140230 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177636 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172178 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284761 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178288 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167299 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148882 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33102 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 36457 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 46998 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66612 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 32812 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103032 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284766 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251992 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237074 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262251 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66612 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143681 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107432 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107389 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123460 views
Actual
SpaceX rocket launches Axiom Space mission to deliver four astronauts to the International Space Station

SpaceX rocket launches Axiom Space mission to deliver four astronauts to the International Space Station

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33150 views

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the ISS as part of the Axiom Space 3 (Ax-3) mission. The crew will join seven other astronauts already on the station and will conduct about 30 scientific experiments over the course of two weeks.

The third private mission was launched on Thursday, January 18, to the International Space Station (ISS) with four Europeans on board. This was reported by the American space agency NASA, UNN reports.

Details

The mission, called Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3), is the third organized by the American company Axiom Space. It is indicated that the launch took place at 16:49 local time (21:49 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Docking with the ISS is scheduled for 11.15 a.m. Italian time on Saturday, January 20.

Saturn's satellite has strange 'magic islands': they may turn out to be porous icebergs18.01.24, 02:00 • 34285 views

The crew consists of four astronauts. The crew members this time include Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria (a former NASA astronaut), Air Force pilot Colonel Walter Villadei, and two mission specialists - Turkish citizen Alper Gözeravci (currently the first Turkish astronaut) and Swede Marcus Wandt from ESA.

Image

The participants of the Ax-3 mission will join the seven people already aboard the flying laboratory: two American astronauts, a Dane, a Japanese, and three Russian cosmonauts.

It is also noted that representatives of Ax-3  are to spend about two weeks on the International Space Station (ISS), and they plan to conduct a series of scientific experiments - about 30 studies are preliminarily planned. For example, safe access to space and physiological aspects of staying in orbit are the topics of six experiments of the Italian Air Force.

Scientists discover magnetic envelope around Jupiter: evidence based on data from Voyager 2, which visited Jupiter 45 years ago10.01.24, 18:37 • 31357 views

AddendumAddendum

The flight is the responsibility of the American private company Axiom, which leased the Dragon capsule from SpaceX. The Falcon 9 rocket for the launch comes from Elon Musk's space company. The details of the various contracts, including the prices paid to Axiom Space for each seat, are not disclosed.

Recall

Recently, in early January, NASA successfully launched a lunar lander. This was the first time since 1972.

UNN reported that Lockheed Martin and NASA plan to introduce the X-59 aircraft, which is capable of flying at 1.5 times the speed of sound and reduced sound noise, which can reduce flight time.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies

Contact us about advertising