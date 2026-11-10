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Iran has set seven conditions for resuming negotiations with the United States, according to Tehran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

Tehran demands the lifting of sanctions, an end to hostilities, and compensation. Iran also denies that a meeting with U.S. representatives is planned.

Iran has set seven conditions for resuming negotiations with the United States, according to Tehran

Iran is refusing to negotiate with the United States until Washington takes practical steps to fulfill Tehran’s seven demands. These include lifting sanctions, ending hostilities, and recognizing Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. Press TV reported this, citing a senior Iranian official, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, Iran conveyed its conditions to the American side through intermediaries. Tehran is insisting on an end to hostilities on all fronts, the lifting of U.S. sanctions and the naval blockade, as well as the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

In addition, the Iranian authorities are demanding compensation for the damage caused during the war and recognition of their sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Will a meeting between U.S. and Iranian representatives take place?

The Iranian official’s statement came amid media reports of a possible meeting between Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

However, a representative of Tehran denied that such negotiations were being prepared, emphasizing that no meetings with the American side are currently scheduled.

According to him, Iran will not return to the negotiating process without concrete action by Washington to fulfill the conditions it has put forward.

Iran gave the United States two days "to think it over"09.11.26, 05:26 • 15670 views

Stepan Haftko

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