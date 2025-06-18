$41.530.01
Publications
Exclusives
Iran has launched over 400 ballistic missiles and about a thousand drones at Israel since the start of hostilities - Times of Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

Iran has launched over 400 ballistic missiles and about 1,000 drones at Israel since the start of the conflict. 24 people were killed, 500 injured.

Iran has launched over 400 ballistic missiles and about a thousand drones at Israel since the start of hostilities - Times of Israel

The Israel Defense Forces stated that since the beginning of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, which started on Friday, Iran launched over 400 ballistic missiles and about 1,000 drones at Israel. As a result, 24 people were killed and another 500 were wounded, writes **UNN** with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

Out of the total number of ballistic missiles launched, slightly over 20 hit urban areas of Israel, causing casualties and significant destruction. In Israel, 24 people were killed and over 500 were wounded.

According to defense ministry officials, the number of casualties is significantly lower than what the Israel Defense Forces expected when planning an operation against Iran.

Of the 1,000 drones, less than 200 reached Israel's borders and entered the country's airspace. However, none of the drones hit Israel. All of them were either intercepted by the Israeli Air Force and Navy, or did not reach the borders.

Addendum

The IAEA has confirmation of damage to two centrifuge production facilities in Iran, which were previously monitored by the agency. It is noted that the TESA workshop in Karaj and the Tehran Research Center were hit.

As UNN wrote, today, June 18, the IDF stated that the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on military targets near Tehran. A centrifuge production facility and several weapons production facilities were attacked.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
Iran
Tesla
