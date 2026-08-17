Iran has embarked on secret plan to escalate war - WSJ

$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 1162 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 4308 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
08:45 AM • 5982 views
More than 800 mm of rain fell: deadly floods and landslides hit South KoreaPhotoVideo
06:18 AM • 16145 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20420 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18573 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
04:21 AM • 23170 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14715 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34431 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36024 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28227 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 7040 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 12754 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 11795 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11275 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 60599 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60187 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111151 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94402 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86170 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
South Korea
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 5546 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28227 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29079 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58767 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95673 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

Iran has embarked on secret plan to escalate war - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2404 views

Iranian hard-line leaders have developed a secret escalation plan in preparation for a larger battle. They are tightening control over the army, ramping up missile production, and attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has embarked on secret plan to escalate war - WSJ

Iran has embarked on a secret plan to escalate the war, with intercepted communications and other intelligence indicating a strategic shift by hard-line leaders aimed at increasing the costs for the United States and its regional allies, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran in mid-June, administration officials began working to secure support for a deal that, in their view, would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin winding down the war.

According to Iranian and Arab officials, "Iran's hard-line leaders gathered in Tehran and developed a different plan." "In their view, the pact was likely merely an attempt by the United States and Israel to relieve pressure on the global economy and buy time for a larger attack in the future. Instead of believing in negotiations, they spent the past two months preparing for a bigger battle," the publication says.

Their efforts reportedly "include giving the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps greater control over the country's regular army, appointing battle-hardened veterans of the war with Iraq and past domestic crackdowns to key positions, expanding domestic counterintelligence operations, and ramping up missile and drone production." The leadership, the publication writes, quickly seized the initiative by attacking ships to strengthen Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz and expand the battlefield to the Red Sea, which Saudi Arabia had used to circumvent Iranian control in the Persian Gulf.

Arab intelligence officials "have gathered evidence, including communications between Iran and allied militias in countries such as Yemen and Iraq, of a strategic shift within the country's leadership — hard-liners preparing their forces to expand the war and increase the costs for the United States," officials familiar with the findings say.

"Iran's leaders are increasingly talking about offensive operations on enemy territory, raising concerns among weaker Persian Gulf countries such as Kuwait," the publication notes.

Trump said that the United States could completely destroy Iran but does not want to do so15.08.26, 20:44 • 9856 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World