Iran continues crude oil exports from Kharg Island terminal despite airstrikes

Satellite images confirmed the continuation of oil loading operations at Iran's Kharg Island terminal just a week after the start of US and Israeli air attacks. Data from the European Copernicus system recorded active work at the key export hub, indicating Tehran's attempts to maintain the pace of energy supplies during the escalation of the military conflict. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Images obtained on Saturday showed two very large crude carriers (VLCCs), each capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels of oil, moored at the loading berths.

In addition, five more VLCC tankers and two Suezmax vessels were anchored south and east of the island.

Currently, the lack of fresh satellite data makes it impossible to accurately confirm whether operations are continuing at this moment, but the existing activity indicates the functioning of critical infrastructure.

Loading monitoring and logistics routes

In parallel with operations in Kharg, Iran is loading crude oil from the Jask terminal, located on the eastern edge of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Tankertrackers.com, tankers continue to pass through the strait in large volumes, despite high security risks.

Most vessels involved in Iranian exports usually do not transmit their location signals during the first ten days of the voyage, which is a standard practice for concealing supply routes.

Strategic importance of exports in conflict conditions

Analysts emphasize that uninterrupted oil supplies are critically important for financing Iran's defense capabilities during ongoing shelling.

The use of the Jask terminal as an alternative site allows the country to diversify raw material export routes and reduce dependence on the vulnerable Kharg Island. International observers continue to monitor tanker movements, trying to assess the real impact of airstrikes on Tehran's economic potential.

