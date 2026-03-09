Iran continues crude oil exports from Kharg Island terminal despite airstrikes

$43.730.0850.540.36
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 7514 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 15976 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 37242 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 59407 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 93247 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 54079 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 46381 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 33863 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40935 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 82435 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiativeMarch 9, 03:17 AM • 28571 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhotoMarch 9, 05:15 AM • 21259 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 14464 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 10432 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 14713 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 4314 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 7452 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 14985 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 93209 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 95266 views
Donald Trump
Musician
Viktor Orbán
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Germany
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 10642 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 14673 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 30457 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 37359 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 39173 views
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Iran continues crude oil exports from Kharg Island terminal despite airstrikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Satellites recorded tankers being loaded at the key terminal after the attacks. Tehran uses covert routes to maintain supply rates.

Iran continues crude oil exports from Kharg Island terminal despite airstrikes

Satellite images confirmed the continuation of oil loading operations at Iran's Kharg Island terminal just a week after the start of US and Israeli air attacks. Data from the European Copernicus system recorded active work at the key export hub, indicating Tehran's attempts to maintain the pace of energy supplies during the escalation of the military conflict. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Images obtained on Saturday showed two very large crude carriers (VLCCs), each capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels of oil, moored at the loading berths.

In addition, five more VLCC tankers and two Suezmax vessels were anchored south and east of the island.

US considers plan to seize Iranian Kharg Island - why it's important08.03.26, 12:23 • 33826 views

Currently, the lack of fresh satellite data makes it impossible to accurately confirm whether operations are continuing at this moment, but the existing activity indicates the functioning of critical infrastructure.

Loading monitoring and logistics routes

In parallel with operations in Kharg, Iran is loading crude oil from the Jask terminal, located on the eastern edge of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Tankertrackers.com, tankers continue to pass through the strait in large volumes, despite high security risks.

Most vessels involved in Iranian exports usually do not transmit their location signals during the first ten days of the voyage, which is a standard practice for concealing supply routes.

Strategic importance of exports in conflict conditions

Analysts emphasize that uninterrupted oil supplies are critically important for financing Iran's defense capabilities during ongoing shelling.

The use of the Jask terminal as an alternative site allows the country to diversify raw material export routes and reduce dependence on the vulnerable Kharg Island. International observers continue to monitor tanker movements, trying to assess the real impact of airstrikes on Tehran's economic potential.

New attacks and oil at $100 - what is known about the war in the Middle East this morning09.03.26, 08:41 • 4292 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
United States
Iran