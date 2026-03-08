$43.810.0050.900.00
US considers plan to seize Iranian Kharg Island - why it's important

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

US officials are discussing the seizure of Kharg Island, through which 90% of Iran's oil exports pass. The facility is critical to the Iranian economy.

US considers plan to seize Iranian Kharg Island - why it's important

The United States of America wants to seize Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, which belongs to Iran. This is stated in the Axios material, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, US officials discussed the possibility of seizing the island, which is Iran's main oil export terminal. About 90% of Iran's crude oil exports pass through this island, making it critically important for the country's economy.

Additionally

Kharg Island is located 25 km off the coast of Iran and 483 km northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. Its area is 25 km², its length is 8 km, and its width is 4.5 km.

This island hosts Iran's largest oil terminal (over 90% of Iranian oil and petroleum product exports), which was damaged during the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988.

This terminal is managed by the Iranian state-owned company "Iranian Oil Terminals Company", which is a subsidiary of the national oil monopoly - "National Iranian Oil Company".

Recall

On the night of March 8, Israel launched strikes on Iranian fuel facilities as part of a new phase of the war. A large-scale fire was recorded at the Shahrān oil refinery in Tehran.

Yevhen Ustimenko

