The United States of America wants to seize Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, which belongs to Iran. This is stated in the Axios material, reports UNN.

According to the publication, US officials discussed the possibility of seizing the island, which is Iran's main oil export terminal. About 90% of Iran's crude oil exports pass through this island, making it critically important for the country's economy.

Kharg Island is located 25 km off the coast of Iran and 483 km northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. Its area is 25 km², its length is 8 km, and its width is 4.5 km.

This island hosts Iran's largest oil terminal (over 90% of Iranian oil and petroleum product exports), which was damaged during the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988.

This terminal is managed by the Iranian state-owned company "Iranian Oil Terminals Company", which is a subsidiary of the national oil monopoly - "National Iranian Oil Company".

