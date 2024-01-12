Iran calls US-British attacks on Yemen "a clear violation of the country's sovereignty"

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani strongly condemned the US and UK strikes on a number of Yemeni cities, calling it a "clear violation of the country's sovereignty." This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

We strongly condemn the military attacks carried out this morning by the United States and the United Kingdom on several cities in Yemen. We consider this a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a violation of international laws, rules and rights, - said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani.

Details

A representative of Iran's foreign ministry called on the international community to "prevent the spread of war, instability and insecurity in the region through appropriate reactions and actions.

For reference

The United Kingdom and the United States have launched air and sea strikes against military targets associated with Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea supporting Gaza.

This follows weeks of devastating attacks on international shipping by Iranian-backed rebel forces.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, while in the hospital, directed strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen via secure communications.

Strikes on Houthis were carried out with guided bombs - British Ministry of Defense