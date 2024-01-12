Strikes on Houthis were carried out with guided bombs - British Ministry of Defense

The UK Ministry of Defense said that its planes attacked two Houthi targets. One of them was a site in Bani in the northwest, and the other was an airfield in Absa. This was reported on the website of the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that on the night of January 12, four Typhoon FGR4 aircraft used Paveway IV guided bombs to strike Yemen.

The aircraft took off with the support of a Voyager refueling tanker. Thus, two militant targets were struck. One of them was a site in Bana in northwestern Yemen, which was used by the Houthis to launch reconnaissance and attack drones.

The second place, according to the agency, was the airfield in Absa. Intelligence showed that it was used to launch both cruise missiles and drones over the Red Sea.

In planning the strikes, particular attention was paid to minimizing any risks to civilians, and any such risks were further mitigated by the decision to conduct the strikes at night. The detailed results of the strikes are being assessed, but early indications are that the Houthis' ability to threaten merchant shipping has been undermined reported the British Ministry of Defense.

Biden makes statement on strikes on Houthis in Yemen