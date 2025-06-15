Iran attacked northern Israel with rockets: one dead, 13 injured (video)

On the evening of June 14, Iran began a new wave of attacks on Israel, launching missiles. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population in two cities in the north of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publications YNET, The Times of Israel, Israel Defense Forces.

Details

The Iranian army launched a missile strike on the northern regions of Israel.

As a result of a direct hit by an Iranian missile on a two-story building in the city of Tamra, a woman was killed.

13 people were injured as a result of a direct hit in a two-story building in Tamra - YNET says in the post.

It is also reported about victims and injured in the area of the Israeli city of Haifa.

Reminder

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

On Saturday, June 14, three people were killed and more than 80 were injured of varying degrees of severity as a result of Iran's ballistic attack on Israel. Israeli cities were subjected to missile strikes.

Iran released about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shelling attacks. As a result of the attack, 5 people were injured. Several buildings were also damaged.