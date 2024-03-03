$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Iran announces execution of Mossad agent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30293 views

Iran has executed an Israeli Mossad agent accused of involvement in an attack on an Iranian munitions factory last year.

Iran announces execution of Mossad agent

Iran has executed an Israeli intelligence agent of the Mossad, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, UNN reports.

Details

Iranian authorities believe that the agent was behind an attack on an ammunition factory run by the Iranian Ministry of Defense last year, Tasnim reports.

At the end of January last year, an ammunition factory near the large city of Ishafan was attacked by several small aircraft. At the time, Iran claimed that Israel was behind the attack.

In January, four Kurds were also executed in connection with the attack.

Human rights organizations have accused Tehran of failing to provide a fair trial for the men, saying they were forced to confess under torture.

Iran has been sharply criticized by human rights activists for continuing to apply the death penalty.

Turkey detains 7 people suspected of passing information to Mossad02.02.24, 12:20 • 21941 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

