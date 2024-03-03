Iran announces execution of Mossad agent

Iran has executed an Israeli intelligence agent of the Mossad, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, UNN reports.

Iranian authorities believe that the agent was behind an attack on an ammunition factory run by the Iranian Ministry of Defense last year, Tasnim reports.

At the end of January last year, an ammunition factory near the large city of Ishafan was attacked by several small aircraft. At the time, Iran claimed that Israel was behind the attack.

In January, four Kurds were also executed in connection with the attack.

Human rights organizations have accused Tehran of failing to provide a fair trial for the men, saying they were forced to confess under torture.

Iran has been sharply criticized by human rights activists for continuing to apply the death penalty.

