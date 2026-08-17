Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember

Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army Amir Hatami announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember. Iranian media report this, writes UNN.

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According to Hatami, the money will be paid to those who eliminate or capture a U.S. military servicemember and hand him over to the Iranian authorities.

Any person who kills a U.S. servicemember from among the aggressors will receive a reward of $30,000 or 5 billion tomans - Hatami said.

He also noted that a similar reward is provided for capturing a U.S. servicemember and handing him over to the Iranian authorities. The statement came amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

Iran urged Trump to "acknowledge defeat" and refused to open the Strait of Hormuz