$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 1162 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 4308 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
08:45 AM • 5982 views
More than 800 mm of rain fell: deadly floods and landslides hit South KoreaPhotoVideo
06:18 AM • 16145 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20420 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18573 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
04:21 AM • 23170 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14715 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34431 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36024 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28060 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 6846 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 12655 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 11698 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11163 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 60599 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60187 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111151 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94402 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86170 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
South Korea
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 5540 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28213 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29077 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58764 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95669 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14715 views

Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of an American servicemember. The money will be paid to those who eliminate or hand over the servicemember to the Iranian authorities.

Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember

Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army Amir Hatami announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember. Iranian media report this, writes UNN.

Details

According to Hatami, the money will be paid to those who eliminate or capture a U.S. military servicemember and hand him over to the Iranian authorities.

Any person who kills a U.S. servicemember from among the aggressors will receive a reward of $30,000 or 5 billion tomans

- Hatami said.

He also noted that a similar reward is provided for capturing a U.S. servicemember and handing him over to the Iranian authorities. The statement came amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

Iran urged Trump to "acknowledge defeat" and refused to open the Strait of Hormuz15.08.26, 22:20 • 5246 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World