Involved in the transportation of sanctioned oil and stolen grain: information on over 130 ships and 140 captains published

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published data on more than a hundred vessels and captains involved in the transportation of Russian sanctioned oil and stolen Ukrainian grain. This was reported by UNN with reference to the GUR.

Details

The "Maritime Vessels" section of the War&Sanctions portal published information on 139 maritime vessels and 142 captains. They are suspected of illegal transportation of Russian and Iranian sanctioned oil, as well as stolen Ukrainian grain from temporarily occupied territories.

Maritime exports from the Baltic and Black Sea regions are organized by Russia traffic of stolen Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, crude oil and petroleum products bypassing the applied sanctions, mostly organized by the Kremlin's shadow fleet - stated the Main Intelligence Directorate.

They added that against the background of blocking legal commercial activity of sanctioned vessels, Russia continues to increase its "shadow" tanker fleet. For this purpose, shell companies and "ghost ships" are involved to maintain its export flows.

Recall

The European Union proposed to impose restrictions against three companies that provided fake flags to sanctioned oil tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet".