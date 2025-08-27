Investigation of large-scale fraud completed: criminal organization embezzled almost UAH 70 million from agricultural companies

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
12:47 PM • 12618 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 11927 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 2908 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 13178 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 14518 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 22502 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 60454 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 58342 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 107852 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76872 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
37%
751mm
Popular news
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machineAugust 27, 05:54 AM • 35386 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - ReutersAugust 27, 06:24 AM • 33376 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 40101 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 19641 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 18693 views
Publications
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 12634 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 60470 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 77225 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 74226 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 157845 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Tusk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 7792 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 18847 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 19804 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 40436 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 27975 views
Actual
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
COVID-19
Ammunition
TikTok

Investigation of large-scale fraud completed: criminal organization embezzled almost UAH 70 million from agricultural companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

The prosecutor's office has sent to court a case against a group of more than 15 people who, through fraudulent schemes, siphoned off almost UAH 70 million from four agricultural enterprises. The perpetrators used forged documents, fictitious accounts, and corrupt connections in tax authorities.

Investigation of large-scale fraud completed: criminal organization embezzled almost UAH 70 million from agricultural companies

The prosecutor's office has sent a case to court against a group of more than 15 people who, in 2018–2022, fraudulently siphoned off almost UAH 70 million from four agricultural enterprises and attempted to seize another UAH 52 million, using forged documents, fictitious accounts, and corrupt connections in tax authorities. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation into a criminal organization, which included more than 15 people, has been completed. During 2018–2022, they fraudulently seized funds from four agricultural enterprises totaling over UAH 69.9 million and attempted to illegally obtain another UAH 52 million.

- the post states.

According to the investigation, the organization was headed by a resident of Dnipro. To implement this scheme, "the participants used forged passports, seals, documents, fictitious bank accounts, and involved corrupt connections in tax authorities."

The mechanism of the scheme consisted of several stages:

  • through officials of the State Tax Service, they illegally obtained official data on agricultural enterprises;
    • based on this information, they forged documents and opened accounts on behalf of real companies;
      • posing as officials of well-known elevators and agricultural traders, fraudsters convinced suppliers to enter into contracts, offering more favorable terms than market ones;
        • after receiving funds for the "deals," the money was immediately transferred to other accounts and withdrawn as cash, mainly under the guise of "salary payments."

          To legalize the origin of illegal income, forged accounting documents were produced.

          The actions of the organization's participants are qualified under Articles 255, 190, 209, 200, 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The most severe sanction provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

          - added the prosecutors.

          In Ternopil region, large-scale embezzlement of budget funds was exposed: 19 people received suspicions26.08.25, 16:53 • 5938 views

          Alona Utkina

          Crimes and emergenciesAgronomy news
          State Tax Service of Ukraine
          Prosecutor General of Ukraine
          Dnipro