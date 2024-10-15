Investigation in case of millions of losses for Poltava region community due to official's abuse completed
Kyiv • UNN
The investigation into the former acting director of a Poltava region utility company has been completed. He is suspected of abuse of office and illegal alienation of property worth over UAH 14 million.
The investigation into the case of the former acting director of a Poltava region utility company suspected of abuse of office, which led to losses of UAH 12.7 million, has been completed. This is reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, in June 2020, he entered into an agreement with a private company for UAH 1.89 million without the permission of the regional council, realizing that the company would not be able to return the funds.
The director also signed a "Settlement Agreement" that obliged the company to repay the debt or transfer real estate. Without the owner's consent, he alienated 6 industrial buildings worth more than UAH 14 million according to market estimates. On May 29, 2024, the official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
