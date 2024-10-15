Investigation in case of millions of losses for Poltava region community due to official's abuse completed

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Investigation in case of millions of losses for Poltava region community due to official's abuse completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50382 views

The investigation into the former acting director of a Poltava region utility company has been completed. He is suspected of abuse of office and illegal alienation of property worth over UAH 14 million.

Investigation in case of millions of losses for Poltava region community due to official's abuse completed

The investigation into the case of the former acting director of a Poltava region utility company suspected of abuse of office, which led to losses of UAH 12.7 million, has been completed. This is reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, in June 2020, he entered into an agreement with a private company for UAH 1.89 million without the permission of the regional council, realizing that the company would not be able to return the funds.

The director also signed a "Settlement Agreement" that obliged the company to repay the debt or transfer real estate. Without the owner's consent, he alienated 6 industrial buildings worth more than UAH 14 million according to market estimates. On May 29, 2024, the official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Former head of education department in Sumy region is served suspicion notice of abuse of office in gas procurement10.09.24, 05:08 • 102640 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast
Ukraine
