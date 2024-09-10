Former head of education department in Sumy region is served suspicion notice of abuse of office in gas procurement

In Sumy region, the former head of the Department of Education was served a notice of suspicion for abuse of office in the purchase of gas. This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

Under the leadership of the Bilopil District Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, the former head of the Bilopil district education department was served with a notice of suspicion.

He signed an agreement with the LLC for the supply of natural gas, and a few days later signed additional agreements, increasing the cost of gas from UAH 6,749.1 to UAH 1,1384.03 per 1000 cubic meters.

