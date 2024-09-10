Former head of education department in Sumy region is served suspicion notice of abuse of office in gas procurement

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117104 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119530 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194782 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151638 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151804 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185433 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 85774 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81930 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 57705 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 64863 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41279 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194782 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196508 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185433 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212284 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200497 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148984 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148298 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152438 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143407 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159841 views
Actual
Former head of education department in Sumy region is served suspicion notice of abuse of office in gas procurement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102632 views

In Sumy region, the former head of the education department was served a notice of suspicion for abuse of office in the purchase of gas. He entered into a contract and then signed additional agreements, which resulted in an overpayment of UAH 151,604.12.

In Sumy region, the former head of the Department of Education was served a notice of suspicion for abuse of office in the purchase of gas. This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

Under the leadership of the Bilopil District Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, the former head of the Bilopil district education department was served with a notice of suspicion.

He signed an agreement with the LLC for the supply of natural gas, and a few days later signed additional agreements, increasing the cost of gas from UAH 6,749.1 to UAH 1,1384.03 per 1000 cubic meters.

Head of the NBU Department Receives Suspicion of Selling Land at a Lower Price with Losses of Over UAH 5 Million09.09.24, 13:27 • 12336 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

