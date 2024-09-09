Head of the NBU Department Receives Suspicion of Selling Land at a Lower Price with Losses of Over UAH 5 Million

The head of a department of the National Bank of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion of official negligence in the sale of land plots to the NBU. Due to the sale at a reduced price, the state suffered losses of more than UAH 5 million. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

In 2021, the National Bank of Ukraine reportedly acquired ownership of property mortgaged by an individual, including land plots located in Kyiv region with a total area of more than 15 hectares. At the time, these plots were worth almost UAH 9 million.



In 2022, the NBU approved the terms of sale of this property and land plots.

The suspect should have ensured proper control and verification of the value of the land plots. The plots should have been sold at the value determined during the appraisal. Instead, they were put up for sale at the book value, which is much lower. Accordingly, this led to the loss of the bank's assets in the amount of more than UAH 5 million.The head of one of the National Bank's departments was notified of suspicion of official negligence in the sale of the bank's property, which caused serious consequences to the state interests protected by law (part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - said the prosecutor's office

He faces imprisonment for a term of two to five years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and a fine of two hundred and fifty to seven hundred and fifty tax-free minimum incomes or without it.

Fraudulent seizure of the hotel on the water “Baccarat” in Kyiv - the director of the company was suspected