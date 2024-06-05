Invaders started building barriers in Crimea to hide their air defense systems - Atesh

Russian invaders have begun building barriers in the temporarily occupied Crimea to hide their air defense systems. This is reported by the partisan movement Atesh, writes UNN.

The occupation authorities of the peninsula are trying to hide air defense systems from local residents. To do this, the invaders began to build road protective screens on highways, - the message says.

Details

Partisans note that such measures are associated with successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russian targets in Crimea.

This is the result of the work of not only the Ukrainian forces, but also the Crimeans, who actively shared information about the location of military equipment of the invaders., - noted in Atesh.

The movement added that the Russians plan to build many barrier structures on the peninsula's highways in the near future.

Recall

Russian troops have installed old barges along the Kerch Bridge in the occupied Crimea to protect the structure from Ukrainian naval drones, and are also transferring additional air defense systems to the Kerch City area.