Invaders promise to restore tourism in the occupied territories
Kyiv • UNN
The aggressor country again promises to restore tourism in the occupied territories, despite the real situation. Local officials report “improvements,” but the beaches remain empty due to the departure of personnel and the deployment of the military.
The terrorist country again promises to "restore tourism" in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
These promises have been made for the third year in a row, but the reality remains quite different.
At a recent forum in Crimea organized by local gauleiters, officials reported "improvements" in the tourism industry, showing graphs with positive indicators. However, in real life, the situation looks bleak: the massive departure of staff and hotel owners, as well as the military's accommodation in seized resorts, have resulted in empty beaches.
Amidst the ongoing war and economic instability, the occupiers continue to create a parallel reality where they plan to establish a tourist season in the regions where they themselves unleashed the war. These promises of restoring tourism look like an attempt to cover up the real problems faced by local residents.
