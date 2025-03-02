Invaders damaged over 160 buildings in Kharkiv in February
In February, the occupiers damaged 163 buildings in Kharkiv, including windows, roofs and balconies. Utilities have already restored more than 80% of the damaged buildings, and the rest are planned to be repaired in the near future.
In February, Russian troops damaged 163 buildings in Kharkiv, with a significant number of them being destroyed on February 28.
This was reported by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
According to him, the enemy deliberately attacked residential buildings, businesses, energy facilities and medical institutions, trying to complicate the lives of the townspeople.
In total, Russian troops damaged 163 houses, and in just one day, February 28, a significant number of them were destroyed
In addition, 2259 windows were broken, of which more than 80% have already been closed.
The rest will be closed by utility companies by the end of the day. In addition, 37 roofs were damaged, 14 of which have been repaired or are in the process of being repaired. Damage in February 2025:
- Damaged apartment windows - 1844;
- Apartment windows closed - 1296;
- Roofs were damaged - 37;
- We repaired 14 roofs;
- The number of damaged windows in public areas is 369;
- There are 243 closed windows in public areas;
- Balcony glazing was damaged - 46;
- There are 44 closed balconies.
