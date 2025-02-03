“Introduced the concept of subordination": in the TOT of Luhansk region, the occupiers simplify the process of land confiscation from individuals

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 33127 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70399 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103315 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106637 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124832 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102561 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130503 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103773 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96159 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113346 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29320 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107802 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 33127 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124832 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130503 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163264 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153298 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3831 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10645 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107802 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113346 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138812 views
“Introduced the concept of subordination": in the TOT of Luhansk region, the occupiers simplify the process of land confiscation from individuals

“Introduced the concept of subordination": in the TOT of Luhansk region, the occupiers simplify the process of land confiscation from individuals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29111 views

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, new regulations on the seizure of land plots from owners will be introduced in March 2025. Non-compliance with the requirements will result in a fine of up to 50 thousand rubles, followed by the seizure of the land plot.

Now, owners of gardens and vegetable gardens are required to prepare their land plots for use. In case of non-compliance, a fine of up to 50 thousand Russian rubles is imposed; then they plan to initiate cases of land confiscation.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, said this on Suspilne TV , UNN reports .

Details

The aggressor state is trying to “legally establish itself” in the occupied territories by any means, as it says, by adopting various laws and bylaws on land and property,” emphasized Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

According to the head of the Luhansk RMA, from March 1, 2025, the provisions of the law of the aggressor state, according to which the procedures for the seizure of land plots are simplified, will come into force in the TOT. 

Owners of gardens and vegetable gardens will be required to prepare the land plot for use. What is the difference here. If at first they were running for re-registration, and in some parts this is impossible because people have left for the government-controlled territory, and the elderly cannot get to the places of registration, even if they brought them such documents, so the concept of subordination was introduced.

- explained Lysogor

By the term “subordination”, the invaders mean that the land should be suitable for use.

In occupied Luhansk, occupants' military equipment shot down two girls to death18.01.25, 05:00 • 32830 views

If it is not, a fine is imposed - from 20 to 50 thousand Russian rubles. 

This is an innovation in the TOT - both in terms of weeds on the territory and in the houses, the RMA head noted.

It is clear that people who have been forced to flee for 3 years cannot repair these houses. Therefore, it is clear that all of this violates the legal norms of international law and Ukraine.

 The biggest thing the occupiers expect from this pressure on people is that people will return to the occupied territory, explained Lysogor.

The aggressor state will try to create conditions as much as possible to send documents to its authorities and initiate cases of land confiscation. It is clear that this is a profanation, and no such act will be considered in the European arena, and upon return they will all be canceled.

- summarized the head of the Luhansk RMA. 

In TOT, enemy deploys personnel in residential areas under the guise of civilians - Resistance03.02.25, 03:50 • 41445 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk

