“Introduced the concept of subordination": in the TOT of Luhansk region, the occupiers simplify the process of land confiscation from individuals

Now, owners of gardens and vegetable gardens are required to prepare their land plots for use. In case of non-compliance, a fine of up to 50 thousand Russian rubles is imposed; then they plan to initiate cases of land confiscation.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, said this on Suspilne TV , UNN reports .

Details

The aggressor state is trying to “legally establish itself” in the occupied territories by any means, as it says, by adopting various laws and bylaws on land and property,” emphasized Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

According to the head of the Luhansk RMA, from March 1, 2025, the provisions of the law of the aggressor state, according to which the procedures for the seizure of land plots are simplified, will come into force in the TOT.

Owners of gardens and vegetable gardens will be required to prepare the land plot for use. What is the difference here. If at first they were running for re-registration, and in some parts this is impossible because people have left for the government-controlled territory, and the elderly cannot get to the places of registration, even if they brought them such documents, so the concept of subordination was introduced. - explained Lysogor

By the term “subordination”, the invaders mean that the land should be suitable for use.

In occupied Luhansk, occupants' military equipment shot down two girls to death

If it is not, a fine is imposed - from 20 to 50 thousand Russian rubles.

This is an innovation in the TOT - both in terms of weeds on the territory and in the houses, the RMA head noted.

It is clear that people who have been forced to flee for 3 years cannot repair these houses. Therefore, it is clear that all of this violates the legal norms of international law and Ukraine.

The biggest thing the occupiers expect from this pressure on people is that people will return to the occupied territory, explained Lysogor.

The aggressor state will try to create conditions as much as possible to send documents to its authorities and initiate cases of land confiscation. It is clear that this is a profanation, and no such act will be considered in the European arena, and upon return they will all be canceled. - summarized the head of the Luhansk RMA.

In TOT, enemy deploys personnel in residential areas under the guise of civilians - Resistance