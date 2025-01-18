In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, enemy vehicles shot down two girls aged 9 and 10 in the city center. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The children died on the spot.

Such incidents are not isolated: the movement of the invaders' vehicles in the territories they occupy poses a direct threat to the civilian population. Despite the obvious guilt of the terrorists, local residents are often made scapegoats, blamed for the tragedies caused by the Kremlin's "liberators." At the same time, the real culprits remain unpunished.

The situation in the temporarily occupied territories is deteriorating. In particular, in Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy is intensifying repressions by deploying additional checkpoints and deploying Russian Guard forces. Under the guise of fighting "saboteurs," massive inspections are being conducted, creating an atmosphere of constant fear and intimidation among the local population.

The aggressor is increasingly resorting to terror methods, demonstrating its indifference to human life and safety.