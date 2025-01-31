International Zebra Day and World Jeweler's Day: what is celebrated on January 31

January 31 is International Zebra Day, an environmental holiday dedicated to the protection of these striped animals and their natural environment, UNN reports.

This holiday was launched by conservation organizations to draw attention to the need to preserve these unique animals, which are endangered due to the loss of their natural environment and poaching.

In the international context, it is known as International Zebra Day. In Ukraine and other countries, this day is accompanied by educational events in zoos and natural history museums, thematic excursions, master classes, and charity events aimed at supporting wildlife conservation programs.

January 31 is also World Jeweler's Day, a celebration of craftsmen who create unique jewelry by combining tradition and modern technology. Jewelry art has existed since ancient times, when jewelry symbolized power, status, and protection.

Today, this day is an opportunity for jewelers to present their work, share experiences and learn about new trends. Shops and workshops often organize discounts and presentations, and jewelry fans can support local craftsmen by purchasing their unique pieces.

The Day of Saints Athanasius the Great and Cyril, Archbishops of Alexandria, is celebrated on January 31 in honor of the prominent theologians of the 4th and 5th centuries. Athanasius the Great fought against Arianism, and Cyril of Alexandria fought against Nestorianism, defending the Orthodox doctrine of Christ and the Virgin Mary.

On this day, services are held in churches to commemorate their contribution to the strengthening of the Christian faith. Believers pray to the saints, asking for wisdom and spiritual fortitude.