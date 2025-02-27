ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 24947 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33984 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119505 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47247 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37861 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114625 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119505 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149759 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193094 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193446 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123679 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125829 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155540 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135980 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143424 views
International Optimist Day and Polar Bear Day: what other holidays are celebrated on February 27

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22783 views

On February 27, the world celebrates Polar Bear Day, NGO Day, Anosmia Awareness Day, and Optimist Day. Believers honor the memory of St. Procopius Decapolitus, a fighter against iconoclasm.

On February 27, the world celebrates the International Polar Bear Day, which was established to draw attention to the problem of environmental protection and conservation of polar bears, which are under threat due to climate change, UNN reports .

This day is a reminder of the need to preserve their natural habitat, as their ice home is melting as a result of the Arctic warming. Scientists are sounding the alarm because polar bears are a symbol of Arctic biodiversity, and their disappearance could have serious consequences for the ecosystem.

In May 2008, the United States listed the polar bear in the Red Book.

Every year on February 27, the World Day of Non-Governmental Organizations is celebrated . The idea of this holiday appeared in 2009 at the initiative of student Marcis Lioras Skadmanis, and it was officially approved by the Council of the Baltic Sea States on April 17, 2010 at the Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations. The first international celebration took place in 2014.

The main goal of this day is to draw attention to the activities of NGOs, emphasize their important role for the country, recognize the efforts of their employees and honor the memory of those who gave their lives to fulfill missions related to non-governmental organizations.

February 27 is also Anosmia Awareness Day, a condition in which a person loses the ability to smell. This holiday was established to raise awareness of this disease and its impact on quality of life. Anosmia can result from a variety of causes, such as upper respiratory tract infections, head injuries, or neurodegenerative diseases.

This day aims to help people suffering from anosmia get support and promote research to find effective treatments.

International Optimist Day is celebrated twice in February: on the first Thursday of February and on February 27. Although it is not known for certain who and when the holiday was founded on this particular day, thanks to its positive energy and ability to bring joy to others, it has become an integral part of our calendar.

Believers honor the memory of St. Procopius Decapolytus on February 27.

St. Procopius Decapolytus lived in the eighth century in Seleucia (the territory of modern Jordan). Having chosen the monastic path, he actively opposed the iconoclasm initiated by Emperor Leo III. Procopius was severely tortured and imprisoned for his devotion to the veneration of icons. After the death of Leo III, he was released and spent the rest of his life in a monastery. He died in old age, leaving a legacy of his spiritual fortitude and struggle for the faith.

Yulia Havryliuk

Society
jordanJordan
united-statesUnited States

