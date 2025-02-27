International Optimist Day and Polar Bear Day: what other holidays are celebrated on February 27

On February 27, the world celebrates the International Polar Bear Day, which was established to draw attention to the problem of environmental protection and conservation of polar bears, which are under threat due to climate change, UNN reports .

This day is a reminder of the need to preserve their natural habitat, as their ice home is melting as a result of the Arctic warming. Scientists are sounding the alarm because polar bears are a symbol of Arctic biodiversity, and their disappearance could have serious consequences for the ecosystem.

In May 2008, the United States listed the polar bear in the Red Book.

Every year on February 27, the World Day of Non-Governmental Organizations is celebrated . The idea of this holiday appeared in 2009 at the initiative of student Marcis Lioras Skadmanis, and it was officially approved by the Council of the Baltic Sea States on April 17, 2010 at the Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations. The first international celebration took place in 2014.

The main goal of this day is to draw attention to the activities of NGOs, emphasize their important role for the country, recognize the efforts of their employees and honor the memory of those who gave their lives to fulfill missions related to non-governmental organizations.

February 27 is also Anosmia Awareness Day, a condition in which a person loses the ability to smell. This holiday was established to raise awareness of this disease and its impact on quality of life. Anosmia can result from a variety of causes, such as upper respiratory tract infections, head injuries, or neurodegenerative diseases.

This day aims to help people suffering from anosmia get support and promote research to find effective treatments.

International Optimist Day is celebrated twice in February: on the first Thursday of February and on February 27. Although it is not known for certain who and when the holiday was founded on this particular day, thanks to its positive energy and ability to bring joy to others, it has become an integral part of our calendar.

Believers honor the memory of St. Procopius Decapolytus on February 27.

St. Procopius Decapolytus lived in the eighth century in Seleucia (the territory of modern Jordan). Having chosen the monastic path, he actively opposed the iconoclasm initiated by Emperor Leo III. Procopius was severely tortured and imprisoned for his devotion to the veneration of icons. After the death of Leo III, he was released and spent the rest of his life in a monastery. He died in old age, leaving a legacy of his spiritual fortitude and struggle for the faith.