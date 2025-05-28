International Day of Women's Health: The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health provides advice on disease prevention

On May 28, International Women's Health Day, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reminded of the importance of regular check-ups. This is reported by UNN with reference to the recommendations of specialists provided by the press service of the state institution.

Details

On the public resource of the State Institution "Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine", doctors provided recommendations: how often to undergo screening for cervical and breast cancer, and how to examine the breasts independently.

Additionally

Experts of the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health also provided links to support groups for women with oncological diseases.

Support can be found in the communities:

Reference

The Public Health Center is involved in the EUCanScreen initiative – a European joint action aimed at ensuring the sustainable implementation of high-quality screening programs for breast, cervical, colorectal cancer, as well as screening for new locations – lung, prostate and stomach cancer.

