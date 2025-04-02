Ministry of Health advises: basic recommendations when visiting patients in hospital

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12533 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100838 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164530 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103897 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340482 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172394 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144108 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195915 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124512 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108094 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Ministry of Health advises: basic recommendations when visiting patients in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10187 views

The Public Health Center of Ukraine reminds about the rules of visiting patients in the hospital. It is important to learn about restrictions, disinfect hands and avoid contact with equipment.

Ministry of Health advises: basic recommendations when visiting patients in hospital

Visits to relatives and friends in the hospital play an important role in their emotional state and recovery process. However, it is important to remember certain rules that will help minimize the risks to the health of patients, visitors and medical staff. This is reported by the Center for Public Health of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Before going to the hospital, it is worth learning about the current visiting rules in the medical institution. Restrictions may vary depending on the sanitary and epidemiological situation. In particular, it is necessary to find out whether children are allowed to visit, as they may be particularly vulnerable to infections.

If you have symptoms of a cold or any other infectious disease, it is better to refrain from visiting the hospital so as not to endanger patients. Cough, runny nose, fever or weakness - a serious reason to postpone the meeting.

Before entering the ward, you should treat your hands with an antiseptic or wash them thoroughly with soap. This will help reduce the risk of infection. After visiting the hospital, hands should be disinfected again to avoid the spread of pathogens.

During the visit, avoid physical contact with medical equipment used by the patient, and do not touch the wound, dressings or catheters. Do not sit on the bed or put personal belongings on it - this will help prevent the spread of germs.

Visitors are advised to use general sanitary facilities instead of the toilet in the patient's room. This will reduce the likelihood of introducing or spreading hospital infections.

Before giving the patient food or other treats, you should consult with your doctor. Some foods may be contraindicated, and indoor plants or flowers may cause allergic reactions.

Medical masks may be necessary when visiting patients with weakened immunity or during a period of increased epidemic threat. As for shoe covers, their use depends on the requirements of a particular medical institution, as they contribute more to general cleanliness than to the safety of visitors.

Following these simple but important rules will help make visiting patients in the hospital safe and comfortable for both the patients themselves and everyone in the medical facility.

The Ministry of Health forgot which drugs were included in the TOP-100 and could not explain why clonidine was included in the list. 31.03.25, 10:03 • 198992 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyHealth
World Health Organization
Ukraine
