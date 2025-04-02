Ministry of Health advises: basic recommendations when visiting patients in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
The Public Health Center of Ukraine reminds about the rules of visiting patients in the hospital. It is important to learn about restrictions, disinfect hands and avoid contact with equipment.
Visits to relatives and friends in the hospital play an important role in their emotional state and recovery process. However, it is important to remember certain rules that will help minimize the risks to the health of patients, visitors and medical staff. This is reported by the Center for Public Health of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Before going to the hospital, it is worth learning about the current visiting rules in the medical institution. Restrictions may vary depending on the sanitary and epidemiological situation. In particular, it is necessary to find out whether children are allowed to visit, as they may be particularly vulnerable to infections.
If you have symptoms of a cold or any other infectious disease, it is better to refrain from visiting the hospital so as not to endanger patients. Cough, runny nose, fever or weakness - a serious reason to postpone the meeting.
Before entering the ward, you should treat your hands with an antiseptic or wash them thoroughly with soap. This will help reduce the risk of infection. After visiting the hospital, hands should be disinfected again to avoid the spread of pathogens.
During the visit, avoid physical contact with medical equipment used by the patient, and do not touch the wound, dressings or catheters. Do not sit on the bed or put personal belongings on it - this will help prevent the spread of germs.
Visitors are advised to use general sanitary facilities instead of the toilet in the patient's room. This will reduce the likelihood of introducing or spreading hospital infections.
Before giving the patient food or other treats, you should consult with your doctor. Some foods may be contraindicated, and indoor plants or flowers may cause allergic reactions.
Medical masks may be necessary when visiting patients with weakened immunity or during a period of increased epidemic threat. As for shoe covers, their use depends on the requirements of a particular medical institution, as they contribute more to general cleanliness than to the safety of visitors.
Following these simple but important rules will help make visiting patients in the hospital safe and comfortable for both the patients themselves and everyone in the medical facility.
