International company MHP signed the “Principles of Veteran-Friendly Business”

$41.530.08
48.070.37
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 30612 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 83171 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 86833 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 142552 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 129797 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 140998 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 120530 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 105080 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 177622 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83062 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualtiesJune 17, 05:19 AM • 67262 views
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.June 17, 06:04 AM • 57542 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 107482 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. 08:28 AM • 37176 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 22932 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 228142 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 252212 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 277069 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 348507 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 401949 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 71369 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 86794 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 149255 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 117552 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78691 views
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

International company MHP signed the “Principles of Veteran-Friendly Business”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

MHP signed a document that promotes the reintegration of veterans through employment, support for entrepreneurship and the creation of an inclusive environment.

International company MHP signed the “Principles of Veteran-Friendly Business”

On June 11, within the framework of the Community Development Forum "TIME TO ACT.UA", dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the "MHP-Community" Charitable Foundation, MHP joined the "Principles of Business Friendly to Veterans". The Principles of Business Friendly to Veterans were developed by Starlight Media with expert support from Veteran Hub, in collaboration with Forbes Ukraine. The main state partner of the Principles is the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The document enshrines the parties' intentions to implement and promote the "Principles of Business Friendly to Veterans" — an approach that promotes the reintegration of defenders through employment, support for veteran entrepreneurship, and the creation of an inclusive and barrier-free environment in the business environment.

The document was signed by the Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Nataliya Kalmykova and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sustainable Development of MHP Yuriy Melnyk. They emphasized the importance of active business participation in the formation of systemic support for veterans.

"We must change — not expecting changes from veterans, but changing our own approaches, working environment, and business models. And that is why it is important that a community of companies is being formed that have already joined the Principles and are showing an example of responsible attitude. When a company creates opportunities for employment, development, full participation in civilian life, it recognizes the experience of Defenders, shows respect and gratitude with actions", — said Minister Nataliya Kalmykova.

Yuriy Melnyk noted that MHP was one of the first to start supporting defenders and their families since the spring of 2022. As part of this activity, a large-scale program "MHP Next Door" was launched, which provides individual support and comprehensive support for military personnel, veterans, their families and those who are waiting for loved ones from the front.

"More than 3,600 company employees have stood up to defend Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. More than 800 veterans have already returned. The program provides an opportunity to receive legal and psychological support, treatment and rehabilitation, and also promotes social adaptation and professional reintegration", — said Yuriy Melnyk.

The signing was an important step in the development of partnership initiatives that strengthen communities and unlock the potential of veterans as a driving force for positive change.

The second panel discussion of the forum was devoted to the topic of support for veterans and social policy from the state and business. It was attended by key speakers who directly work on the development of veteran programs and support for military personnel in Ukraine, including the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi and the Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Kirillova. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Matviy Bidny
Forbes
Ukraine
Tesla
