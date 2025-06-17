International company MHP signed the “Principles of Veteran-Friendly Business”

On June 11, within the framework of the Community Development Forum "TIME TO ACT.UA", dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the "MHP-Community" Charitable Foundation, MHP joined the "Principles of Business Friendly to Veterans". The Principles of Business Friendly to Veterans were developed by Starlight Media with expert support from Veteran Hub, in collaboration with Forbes Ukraine. The main state partner of the Principles is the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The document enshrines the parties' intentions to implement and promote the "Principles of Business Friendly to Veterans" — an approach that promotes the reintegration of defenders through employment, support for veteran entrepreneurship, and the creation of an inclusive and barrier-free environment in the business environment.

The document was signed by the Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Nataliya Kalmykova and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sustainable Development of MHP Yuriy Melnyk. They emphasized the importance of active business participation in the formation of systemic support for veterans.

"We must change — not expecting changes from veterans, but changing our own approaches, working environment, and business models. And that is why it is important that a community of companies is being formed that have already joined the Principles and are showing an example of responsible attitude. When a company creates opportunities for employment, development, full participation in civilian life, it recognizes the experience of Defenders, shows respect and gratitude with actions", — said Minister Nataliya Kalmykova.

Yuriy Melnyk noted that MHP was one of the first to start supporting defenders and their families since the spring of 2022. As part of this activity, a large-scale program "MHP Next Door" was launched, which provides individual support and comprehensive support for military personnel, veterans, their families and those who are waiting for loved ones from the front.

"More than 3,600 company employees have stood up to defend Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. More than 800 veterans have already returned. The program provides an opportunity to receive legal and psychological support, treatment and rehabilitation, and also promotes social adaptation and professional reintegration", — said Yuriy Melnyk.

The signing was an important step in the development of partnership initiatives that strengthen communities and unlock the potential of veterans as a driving force for positive change.

The second panel discussion of the forum was devoted to the topic of support for veterans and social policy from the state and business. It was attended by key speakers who directly work on the development of veteran programs and support for military personnel in Ukraine, including the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi and the Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Kirillova.