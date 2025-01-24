International Chess Federation eases sanctions against Russians and Belarusians

The International Chess Federation has decided to ease sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes with disabilities. This is stated on the FIDE website, UNN reports.

Thus, teams consisting of "neutral" athletes are allowed to participate in team competitions. However, restrictions remain on the use of national flags.

This decision reflects FIDE's commitment to a balance between inclusivity and responsibility. We discussed everything carefully with the IOC before making this decision. Our approach takes into account both humanitarian considerations and sporting ones, - the statement said.

In September last year, Ukraine appealed to the IOC with a request to prevent Russian and Belarusian chess players from participating in FIDE events, even children under 12. It was emphasized that it was inadmissible to revise the restrictions due to the ongoing military aggression.

