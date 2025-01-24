ukenru
International Chess Federation eases sanctions against Russians and Belarusians

International Chess Federation eases sanctions against Russians and Belarusians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26851 views

The International Chess Federation has allowed “neutral” athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in team competitions. The decision was made in consultation with the IOC, but the ban on the use of national flags remains in place.

The International Chess Federation has decided to ease sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes with disabilities. This is stated on the FIDE website, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, teams consisting of "neutral" athletes are allowed to participate in team competitions. However, restrictions remain on the use of national flags.

This decision reflects FIDE's commitment to a balance between inclusivity and responsibility. We discussed everything carefully with the IOC before making this decision. Our approach takes into account both humanitarian considerations and sporting ones,

- the statement said.

Recall

In September last year, Ukraine appealed to the IOC with a request to prevent Russian and Belarusian chess players from participating in FIDE events, even children under 12. It was emphasized that it was inadmissible to revise the restrictions due to the ongoing military aggression.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Sports
ukraineUkraine

