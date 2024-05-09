Intel and motherboard makers do not agree on how to stabilize the i9 processor

Intel advises gamers not to apply the setting, which was released by motherboard manufacturers for 13th and 14th generation Intel i9 chips to solve the problem of crashes in games.

This was reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

Several motherboard manufacturers have released BIOS profiles called "Intel Baseline Profile". However, these BIOS profiles do not match the "Intel Default Settings" recommendations. Currently, there are discrepancies with what Intel has suggested to partners to address the instability issue on 13th and 14th generation i9 processors.

It seems that the companies disagree on how to customize your processor.

Motherboard manufacturers such as Asus recommend the "Intel base profile" with "basic functionality" and "lower power limits," while Intel says you should choose a higher power profile depending on your motherboard and chip.

Intel's full statement:

Several motherboard manufacturers have released BIOS profiles labeled as "Intel Base Profile". However, these BIOS profiles do not match the "Intel Default Settings" recommendations that Intel recently shared with its partners due to the issues of unstable performance of 13th and 14th Generation K SKU processors.

These "Intel Base Profile" BIOS settings seem to be based on power supply recommendations previously provided by Intel to manufacturers, which describe different power supply options for 13th and 14th generation K SKU processors depending on the motherboard capabilities.

Intel does not recommend that motherboard manufacturers use "base" power settings on boards that support higher values.

