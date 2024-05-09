ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Intel and motherboard makers do not agree on how to stabilize the i9 processor

Intel and motherboard makers do not agree on how to stabilize the i9 processor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16426 views

Intel and motherboard manufacturers disagree on BIOS settings to stabilize the 13th and 14th generation i9 processors: Intel recommends using higher power profiles, while motherboard manufacturers recommend lower limits.

Intel advises gamers not to apply the setting, which was released by motherboard manufacturers for 13th and 14th generation Intel i9 chips to solve the problem of crashes in games.

This was reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

Several motherboard manufacturers have released BIOS profiles called "Intel Baseline Profile". However, these BIOS profiles do not match the "Intel Default Settings" recommendations. Currently, there are discrepancies with what Intel has suggested to partners to address the instability issue on 13th and 14th generation i9 processors.

It seems that the companies disagree on how to customize your processor.

Motherboard manufacturers such as Asus recommend the "Intel base profile" with "basic functionality" and "lower power limits," while Intel says you should choose a higher power profile depending on your motherboard and chip.

Microsoft invests USD 3 billion in artificial intelligence project in Wisconsin09.05.24, 12:01 • 18141 view

Intel's full statement:

Several motherboard manufacturers have released BIOS profiles labeled as "Intel Base Profile". However, these BIOS profiles do not match the "Intel Default Settings" recommendations that Intel recently shared with its partners due to the issues of unstable performance of 13th and 14th Generation K SKU processors.

These "Intel Base Profile" BIOS settings seem to be based on power supply recommendations previously provided by Intel to manufacturers, which describe different power supply options for 13th and 14th generation K SKU processors depending on the motherboard capabilities.

Intel does not recommend that motherboard manufacturers use "base" power settings on boards that support higher values.

Recall

Intel reported a $7 billion operating loss at its chipmaking unit.

US considers banning new versions of ChatGPT for China - Reuters09.05.24, 05:16 • 38823 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies

