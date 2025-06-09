$41.400.07
Inheritance management: when it is necessary and who can carry it out - explained by the Ministry of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

• 1178 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1178 views

A notary or official appoints an inheritance manager to ensure the integrity of the property until the heirs appear. It can be an heir, executor of the will, legal entity or village council.

Inheritance management: when it is necessary and who can carry it out - explained by the Ministry of Justice

The inheritance may include property that requires constant care, preservation, or taking certain legal or factual actions to maintain it in proper condition. These may include residential buildings, private enterprises, securities, land plots, farm animals, etc. Therefore, if necessary, a notary or an official in rural settlements appoints a manager of the inheritance.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

Details

In order to ensure the integrity of the property, prevent its damage, loss of economic purpose or decrease in value, the legislation provides for the possibility of appointing a person who will manage the inheritance until the heirs appear or until its acceptance.

In such cases, a notary or an official in rural settlements appoints a manager of the inheritance.

It can be:

  • one of the heirs;
    • executor of the will;
      • another natural person with full civil capacity or a legal entity in the absence of the previous ones;
        • rural, settlement, city council, if the inheritance includes a land plot.

          The manager of the inheritance has the right to take any necessary actions aimed at preserving the inheritance until the heirs appear or until the inheritance is accepted

          - the message says.

          The transfer of property under management does not entail the transfer of ownership to its manager.

          Let's remind

          Earlier, UNN wrote that all heirs by law have equal shares in the inherited property, unless otherwise provided by the will. However, the division of the inheritance may change by agreement between the heirs.

          Yana Sokolivska

          Yana Sokolivska

          SocietyReal Estate
          Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
          Ukraine
