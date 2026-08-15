Information about "Rezerv+" for 18-year-old Ukrainian women seeking temporary protection in EU is manipulative - CCD NSDC

Reports that 18-year-old Ukrainian women are being required to show the "Rezerv+" app to obtain temporary protection in EU countries are manipulative. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported this on Saturday, according to UNN.

Details

"Information that 18-year-old Ukrainian women are being required to show "Rezerv+" to obtain temporary protection in EU countries is manipulative," the CCD said.

The center emphasized that EU Council Decision 2026/1912 does indeed provide for verification of military status for a specific category of applicants, but it concerns new applicants for temporary protection after July 31, 2026, who already have military obligations under Ukrainian law.

"This provision is gender-neutral and does not apply to civilian 18-year-old Ukrainian women, female students, or other women who have no military obligation. In other words, the requirement may apply to both men and women with the relevant military status. It does not automatically apply to all 18-year-old Ukrainian women. Russian propaganda distorts the substance of the decision, turning a provision for a specific category of applicants into what is supposedly a general requirement for all 18-year-old Ukrainian women," the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine emphasized.

Additional information

Today, reports appeared online and in the media claiming that, in the EU, 18-year-old Ukrainian women had begun being required to show "Rezerv+" when applying for temporary protection. It was claimed that the reason was requirements concerning military registration and the principle of gender equality in the military sphere. At the same time, this does not mean an automatic requirement for all Ukrainian women to show "Rezerv+".

We remind you

The government updated the rules for checking military registration documents of men aged 18 to 60 when they receive consular services abroad.