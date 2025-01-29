Influenza circulates in 22 regions of Ukraine, 5 more people died from its complications - Ministry of Health

The flu is circulating in 22 regions of Ukraine, the incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 in the country has increased by more than 13% over the past week, and 5 more deaths due to flu complications have been reported, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

During the week of January 20-26, 121,114 people fell ill with SARS, flu, and COVID-19, including 67,722 children under the age of 17. Medical care was needed in the country's hospitals by 3,500 people, 2,022 of whom were children. All patients received the necessary medical care.

"During this period, seven fatalities were registered: five due to flu complications and three due to COVID-19 complications," the Ministry of Health reported.

"In two regions, there is a slight exceeding of the epidemic threshold: Ternopil and Chernivtsi. In other regions of Ukraine, the incidence within the epidemic season has not been exceeded. Influenza is circulating in 22 regions," the Ministry of Health said.

In total, from the beginning of the epidemic season, from September 30, 2024 to January 26, 2025, 1,940,828 people have been ill with SARS, influenza and COVID-19, of whom 16,380 were confirmed to have COVID-19. There were 81 fatalities, including seven due to influenza and 74 cases among people who tested positive for COVID-19.

