Influenza and ARVI outbreak: more than 120 schools in Kyiv region switch to distance learning

In the Kyiv region, 123 schools have switched to distance learning due to the increase in the incidence of ARVI and influenza. Pupils of 27 kindergartens and 4 separate groups are also studying online. This is reported by the Department of Education of the Kyiv RSA, UNN reports.

Over the past week, the number of cases among students and preschoolers has increased significantly.

As of February 24, 9,042 cases of respiratory illnesses were recorded in kindergartens, 646 more than a week ago. In schools, 44,016 students fell ill, which is 4,025 more than last week - the statement said.

The highest incidence rates are observed in Kovalivka, Tsyblyvka, Chabanivka and Hrebinkivka communities.

Because of this, local authorities decided to temporarily switch some educational institutions to distance learning, including 123 schools and 454 separate classrooms.

In 16 regions of Ukraine, anti-epidemic measures are being partially implemented due to the increase in the incidence of influenza and ARVI.