Influenza and ARVI outbreak: more than 120 schools in Kyiv region switch to distance learning

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 415 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 15966 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 42180 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 27775 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105755 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 90523 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111294 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116519 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146066 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115079 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 46980 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 73052 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 24655 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102541 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 37015 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 42180 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105755 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146066 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137114 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169663 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 15322 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131234 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133197 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161818 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141284 views
Influenza and ARVI outbreak: more than 120 schools in Kyiv region switch to distance learning

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30165 views

In the Kyiv region, 123 schools and 27 kindergartens switched to distance learning due to the increase in the incidence of SARS and flu. Over the week, the number of sick students increased by 4,025, and preschoolers by 646 cases.

In the Kyiv region, 123 schools have switched to distance learning due to the increase in the incidence of ARVI and influenza.  Pupils of 27 kindergartens and 4 separate groups are also studying online. This is reported by the Department of Education of the Kyiv RSA, UNN reports.

Over the past week, the number of cases among students and preschoolers has increased significantly.

As of February 24, 9,042 cases of respiratory illnesses were recorded in kindergartens, 646 more than a week ago. In schools, 44,016 students fell ill, which is 4,025 more than last week 

- the statement said.

The highest incidence rates are observed in Kovalivka, Tsyblyvka, Chabanivka and Hrebinkivka communities.

Because of this, local authorities decided to temporarily switch some educational institutions to distance learning, including 123 schools and 454 separate classrooms.

Recall

In 16 regions of Ukraine, anti-epidemic measures are being partially implemented due to the increase in the incidence of influenza and ARVI

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

HealthKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

