Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 3864 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16627 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29556 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34075 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137512 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 161938 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143732 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181904 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152483 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392261 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Inflation in Russia slowed down amid expectations of rate cuts - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

Price growth in Russia slowed down for the first time in six months, and annual inflation in April was 10.3%. The economy is losing momentum, which may lead to a rate cut.

Inflation in Russia slowed down amid expectations of rate cuts - Bloomberg

Inflation in Russia may stabilize amid rising expectations for rate cuts. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

Price growth in Russia has likely stopped accelerating for the first time in six months. According to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, the annual inflation rate in April 2025 was likely 10.3%. This is slightly below 10.34% in March 2025.

According to experts, this was partly made possible by recent gains in the ruble and record high interest rates. Slowing price growth, signs of a cooling economy and a strong national currency should encourage policymakers to approve the first rate cut since 2022.

According to Bloomberg, the Russian economy, fueled by the war, has shown signs of overheating in recent years. Now it is losing momentum, and growth slowed to 1.7% in the first quarter from 4.5% in the last three months of last year, according to a forecast by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Let us remind you

European allies and supporters of Ukraine are preparing to impose additional sanctions against Vladimir Putin after his failure to appear at the long-awaited talks in Turkey between Kyiv and Moscow.

Also UNN reported that the United States Senate is preparing "devastating" sanctions against the Russian Federation if negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey do not take place.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
