Inflation in Russia may stabilize amid rising expectations for rate cuts. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

Price growth in Russia has likely stopped accelerating for the first time in six months. According to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, the annual inflation rate in April 2025 was likely 10.3%. This is slightly below 10.34% in March 2025.

According to experts, this was partly made possible by recent gains in the ruble and record high interest rates. Slowing price growth, signs of a cooling economy and a strong national currency should encourage policymakers to approve the first rate cut since 2022.

According to Bloomberg, the Russian economy, fueled by the war, has shown signs of overheating in recent years. Now it is losing momentum, and growth slowed to 1.7% in the first quarter from 4.5% in the last three months of last year, according to a forecast by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Let us remind you

European allies and supporters of Ukraine are preparing to impose additional sanctions against Vladimir Putin after his failure to appear at the long-awaited talks in Turkey between Kyiv and Moscow.

Also UNN reported that the United States Senate is preparing "devastating" sanctions against the Russian Federation if negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey do not take place.