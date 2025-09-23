$41.380.13
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 14956 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 13024 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 38414 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 33618 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 33661 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 48062 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 48592 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44594 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69765 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Industrial production rose by 7.3% over the year: what about prices in mining, metallurgy, and food

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

In August, producer prices for industrial products increased by 7.3% year-on-year. The main factor of growth in monthly terms was the supply of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning.

Industrial production rose by 7.3% over the year: what about prices in mining, metallurgy, and food

Producer prices for industrial products in August increased by 7.3% year-on-year, and by 4.7% compared to the previous month. This is evidenced by State Statistics data, reports UNN.

Details

As reported, the main factor in price growth in August compared to July was the sphere of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply: +9.4% by July 2025. At the same time, year-on-year, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased by 2.5%.

Prices for manufacturing products in August increased by 11.4% year-on-year (month-on-month +0.9%), including in the production of food products, beverages and tobacco products - 19.5% (+1.6%), including meat and meat products - 23.4% (+1.3%), dairy products - 17.7% (+2.4%), bread, bakery and flour products - 15.5% (+0.3%), beverages - 9.7% (unchanged for the month).

In the mining industry and quarrying in August of this year, compared to August 2024, products became more expensive by 5.2% (month-on-month +1.2%), in particular, in the extraction of crude oil and natural gas - by 9.8% (+2.2%), metal ores - by 2% (+0.6%), and in the field of coal mining, prices decreased by 0.7% (-0.5%).

Also, in particular, in the production of chemical substances and chemical products, prices showed an increase of 5.7% (month-on-month +0.1%), motor vehicles, trailers, semi-trailers and other vehicles - by 5.8% (-0.8%), metallurgical production, production of finished metal products, except machinery and equipment - by 4.8% (+1.7%), computers, electronic and optical products - by 15.4% (+0.2%), basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations - by 9.1% (+0.1%), as well as electrical equipment - by 6.7% (-1.6%), and in the production of coke and refined petroleum products, they decreased by 12.1% (-1.5%).

The data is provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

Inflation in August slowed to 13.2%: what's happening with clothing and food prices11.09.25, 20:00 • 3307 views

Julia Shramko

Economy
Electricity