Industrial production rose by 7.3% over the year: what about prices in mining, metallurgy, and food

Producer prices for industrial products in August increased by 7.3% year-on-year, and by 4.7% compared to the previous month. This is evidenced by State Statistics data, reports UNN.

Details

As reported, the main factor in price growth in August compared to July was the sphere of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply: +9.4% by July 2025. At the same time, year-on-year, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased by 2.5%.

Prices for manufacturing products in August increased by 11.4% year-on-year (month-on-month +0.9%), including in the production of food products, beverages and tobacco products - 19.5% (+1.6%), including meat and meat products - 23.4% (+1.3%), dairy products - 17.7% (+2.4%), bread, bakery and flour products - 15.5% (+0.3%), beverages - 9.7% (unchanged for the month).

In the mining industry and quarrying in August of this year, compared to August 2024, products became more expensive by 5.2% (month-on-month +1.2%), in particular, in the extraction of crude oil and natural gas - by 9.8% (+2.2%), metal ores - by 2% (+0.6%), and in the field of coal mining, prices decreased by 0.7% (-0.5%).

Also, in particular, in the production of chemical substances and chemical products, prices showed an increase of 5.7% (month-on-month +0.1%), motor vehicles, trailers, semi-trailers and other vehicles - by 5.8% (-0.8%), metallurgical production, production of finished metal products, except machinery and equipment - by 4.8% (+1.7%), computers, electronic and optical products - by 15.4% (+0.2%), basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations - by 9.1% (+0.1%), as well as electrical equipment - by 6.7% (-1.6%), and in the production of coke and refined petroleum products, they decreased by 12.1% (-1.5%).

The data is provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

