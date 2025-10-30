$42.080.01
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic Council
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
India's largest refinery seeks supplies from America after US sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

India's largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp., plans to purchase up to 24 million barrels of oil from America in the first quarter of next year. This is due to reduced supplies from Russia following the latest package of US sanctions.

India's largest refinery seeks supplies from America after US sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

India's largest state-backed oil refinery, Indian Oil Corp., plans to purchase up to 24 million barrels of oil from America in the first quarter of next year, preparing for a reduction in supplies from Russia after the latest package of US sanctions, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to a document seen by Bloomberg, India's largest state-backed refinery is seeking supplies from the US, Canada, Brazil, and Latin America. Expressions of interest are being accepted until Friday.

Indian refiners – major buyers of seaborne Russian oil – have suspended purchases after Washington blacklisted major producers PAO Rosneft and PAO Lukoil last week. Some, including IOC, have said they may eventually buy oil from alternative, non-sanctioned suppliers, but all are preparing for a scenario where oil exports from the OPEC+ country will be significantly reduced.

Indian state refineries weigh options for Russian oil supplies after sanctions - Bloomberg

According to a person familiar with the situation, IOC has not placed orders for Russian oil since October 22, although a decision on whether to continue the suspension has not yet been made. IOC will select about five suppliers to supply barrels from North and South America, the publication writes.

Indian Oil typically purchases about 1.5 million barrels of oil per day.

Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctions

Julia Shramko

