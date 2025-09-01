India offers US full tariff reduction, but Trump believes it's too late

US President Donald Trump said that India has now offered to completely lower its tariffs for America, but it is too late, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, few people understand that the US has very little business with India, while "they have a huge amount of business with us."

In other words, they sell us a huge amount of goods, their biggest "customer," but we sell them very little – until now, it has been an absolutely one-sided relationship, and this has been going on for many decades. The reason is that India has until now charged us such high tariffs, the highest of all countries, that our businesses cannot sell their products in India. - Trump noted.

US imposes 50% tariffs on Indian goods: how Delhi reacted

The US President emphasized that "it was an absolutely one-sided disaster!"

In addition, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, and very little from the US. Now they have offered to completely lower their tariffs, but it is too late. They should have done it many years ago. Just a few simple facts to consider!!! - Trump summarized.

India to increase purchases of Russian oil in September despite US pressure - Reuters