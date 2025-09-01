$41.320.06
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
02:20 PM • 6106 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
11:39 AM • 15093 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
September 1, 09:15 AM • 99724 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 67731 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
September 1, 07:50 AM • 121325 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
September 1, 06:45 AM • 129644 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM • 115358 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 95036 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
August 31, 09:30 PM • 36442 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
India offers US full tariff reduction, but Trump believes it's too late

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

US President Donald Trump said that India offered to completely lower tariffs for America, but it is already too late. He emphasized decades of one-sided relations due to high Indian tariffs and India's purchase of oil and military products from Russia.

India offers US full tariff reduction, but Trump believes it's too late

US President Donald Trump said that India has now offered to completely lower its tariffs for America, but it is too late, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, few people understand that the US has very little business with India, while "they have a huge amount of business with us."

In other words, they sell us a huge amount of goods, their biggest "customer," but we sell them very little – until now, it has been an absolutely one-sided relationship, and this has been going on for many decades. The reason is that India has until now charged us such high tariffs, the highest of all countries, that our businesses cannot sell their products in India.

- Trump noted.

US imposes 50% tariffs on Indian goods: how Delhi reacted27.08.25, 10:15 • 3623 views

The US President emphasized that "it was an absolutely one-sided disaster!"

In addition, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, and very little from the US. Now they have offered to completely lower their tariffs, but it is too late. They should have done it many years ago. Just a few simple facts to consider!!!

- Trump summarized.

India to increase purchases of Russian oil in September despite US pressure - Reuters28.08.25, 16:02 • 3603 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
India