US imposes 50% tariffs on Indian goods: how Delhi reacted

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
01:39 AM • 11708 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 82119 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 55372 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 122259 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 143924 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 143558 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 57771 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153517 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 64063 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 57178 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
64%
751mm
Popular news
Gauleiter of occupied Kherson region reported to Putin about "economic growth" (video)PhotoVideoAugust 26, 10:43 PM • 6614 views
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 11538 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied02:20 AM • 11753 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in Argentina03:18 AM • 9002 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 3074 views
Publications
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 47380 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 45666 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 122242 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 143545 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 173168 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Elon Musk
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Sumy
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 12700 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 63362 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 114532 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 136678 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 64351 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Ammunition
United States dollar
Hryvnia

US imposes 50% tariffs on Indian goods: how Delhi reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Donald Trump imposed high tariffs on Indian goods due to the country's purchase of Russian oil and weapons. India plans to lower taxes to mitigate the economic impact.

US imposes 50% tariffs on Indian goods: how Delhi reacted

US President Donald Trump has imposed high 50% tariffs on goods from India due to the country's purchase of Russian oil and weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

This could hit the exports and growth of the world's fifth-largest economy. Moreover, until recently, the US was India's largest trading partner.

Such a move by Trump did not go unanswered. This forced the Indian government to take emergency measures. Earlier this month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to cut taxes to mitigate their economic impact. He also called for the country's self-sufficiency.

We must become self-sufficient - not out of despair, but out of pride. Economic egoism is growing all over the world, and we should not sit and cry about our difficulties, we must rise above them and not let others hold us in their grip

- he said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing Bloomberg, reported that Indian refineries plan to reduce purchases of Russian oil to 1.4-1.6 million barrels per day.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Oil
Bloomberg News
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
United States